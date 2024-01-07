Prominent TV Host Graham Norton: ‘Getting Stabbed Was Awful But It Changed My Life For The Better’

Irish comedian and actor Graham Norton opened up about a harrowing incident from his past which changed his outlook on life in an interview with The Telegraph published Saturday.

When asked about the worst moment in his life, the veteran television host said he experienced a life-threatening stabbing during his time at drama school. He shared that the ordeal led to a significant shift in his perspective.

Graham Norton claims getting stabbed ‘changed his life for the better’ despite being left for dead in the violent mugging attack https://t.co/5UJZDiQ7m9 pic.twitter.com/MgXgtnl6hU — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 7, 2024

“Getting stabbed in 1989. I lost half my blood. The bad moment I remember — because when it’s happening, is all just trauma,” Norton told The Telegraph. “But then, the morning after, I was in the hospital ward and I remember a nurse came up to me and said, ‘Do you want us to contact anyone? Do you want us to contact your parents?'” (RELATED: REPORT: CNN Anchor Jim Scuitto On Leave After Accident In Amsterdam)

Norton, however, credits this experience with positively transforming his approach to life’s challenges. The incident served as a reminder of life’s fragility and consequently helped him to refocus on what truly matters.

“The positive of it was I was probably in my mid-to-late 20s; I was going into a third year at drama school, and it just put everything into perspective,” the host shared. “They were doing the castings for the third-year shows; there were a lot of people crying and running into toilets and slamming doors. And I was just sitting there going, ‘I’m alive. I’m good. I’m golden.’ So, in a way, it kind of changed my life for the better.”