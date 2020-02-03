London Terrorist Killed After Stabbing Two People

A man newly released from prison after serving time for expressing support for Islamic terrorism stabbed two people in London before being shot to death by police on Sunday, officials said.

The attacker was 20-year-old Sudesh Amman, according to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi. He was shot while stabbing random people in the busy suburb of Streatham with a fake bomb, said the Associated Press. He had been previously convicted for supporting the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda, with actions including posting graphic terrorist videos online and gathering information on how to commit terrorist attacks. (RELATED: ‘Very Close Call:’ Berlin Police Thwart Terrorist Attack On Half-Marathon)

“The suspect had been recently released from prison where he had been serving a sentence for Islamist-related terrorism offences,” said D’Orsi about the Sunday attack.

Police began monitoring Amman in April 2018 for publishing the extremist material and was arrested one month later after attempting to encourage his girlfriend to kill her “kuffar,” aka non-Muslim parents. He was sentenced to serve three years and four months, but only spent half of that time in prison, reported The Guardian.

Although Amman was being tailed by undercover by police upon his release from prison in January, they were unable to stop violence from occurring. However, once the stabbing began, the officers were able to kill the assailant. (RELATED: Mass Stabbing In Japan Leaves 17 Injured, 3 Dead, Including 11-Year-Old Girl)

“The perpetrator of the attack in Streatham district in south London yesterday is a fighter of Islamic State, and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries,” according to a statement carried by the terror group’s Amaq news agency, Reuters reported.

On Amman’s lifeless body was a makeshift “bomb,” which was determined to be fake by specialists, according to AP.

Sunya Gogeer, 17, was visibly shaken by the attack and spoke to a reporter from The Guardian about what she had witnessed on the streets of Streatham.

“I could see a lot of police cars circling the area and a policeman pointing a gun at the individual, and the person lying on the floor had a knife lying next to him” Sunya Gogeer, 17, who was studying in the library across the road when the #streathamTerrorAttack began. pic.twitter.com/MdvHlD34hq — Damien Gayle (@damiengayle) February 3, 2020

It is likely that both of the stabbing victims will survive their injuries. According to D’Orsi, one man’s life-threatening condition has improved. The female stab victim has already been released from the hospital, leaving one more female still recovering from lesser injuries caused by broken glass shards as a result of the police shooting.