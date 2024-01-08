New Poll Spells Bad News For Biden In Six Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in all six battleground states surveyed for a 2024 hypothetical matchup, according to a Monday poll.

Trump beat Biden in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina and Florida anywhere from 1 to 11 points, according to a Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey. Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was also on the ballot for the six swing states polled, receiving his largest margins in North Carolina and Arizona.

The former president’s largest lead is in Florida by 11 points, according to the survey. In Georgia, Trump is beating Biden 42% to 34%, with Kennedy receiving 8% support, and the former president led in Arizona by 6 points.

In North Carolina, Trump is ahead of Biden by 4 points, with Kennedy bringing in 11% of the share, according to the poll. The former president also led Biden by 2 points in Michigan and 1 point in Pennsylvania. (RELATED: Trump Dominates In Seven Crucial Swing States Against Biden For 2024: POLL)

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies surveyed 6,029 likely voters between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30, with margins of error of 2.8% in North Carolina, 2.9% in Florida, 3% in Pennsylvania, 3.2% in Georgia, 3.4% in Michigan and 3.5% in Arizona.

Among the swing states polled, Trump only won Florida and North Carolina in both 2016 and 2020. The rest of the battleground states surveyed — Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — the former president won in 2016 but lost the following cycle to Biden.

Several other recent battleground state surveys have found Trump leading Biden, including a Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll released in mid-December that indicated the former president was up by 5 points across Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina.

Trump also continues to lead Biden nationally, and is ahead in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average by 2.2 points. Both men hold massive leads over their respective primary fields, with Trump and Biden currently receiving 63% and 69% support, respectively.

Neither Trump nor Biden’s campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

