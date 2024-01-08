More Porn Written By High-Ranking Catholic Official Emerges: REPORT

A pornographic book allegedly written by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, archbishop of La Plata, emerged on social media Monday.

A post shared by journalist Diane Montagna claimed Fernandez, also known as “Tucho,” wrote a book called “Mystical Passion: Spirituality & Sexuality,” which was published in 1998. Apparently several chapters within the book are so pornographic, Montagna didn’t feel comfortable sharing them online.

While some viewers of the chapters concede that sexuality and spirituality are uniquely intertwined as part of the human condition, Fernandez’s alleged works show a lot of “enthusiasm,” according to Catholic blogger Amy Welborn. The descriptions are “weird and reflect stereotypes” that at least one reader would call “progressive.” One of the chapters describes 16-year-old girl having an erotic encounter with Jesus Christ.

BREAKING: A perverse & pornographic book written by DDF Prefect Cardinal Víctor Fernández in 1998—3 years after “The Art of Kissing”—has been discovered in Argentina. Titled “Mystical Passion: Spirituality & Sensuality”, its Chapters 7, 8 & 9 are too explicit to post here (1/2): pic.twitter.com/87SzbFcBkL — Diane Montagna (@dianemontagna) January 8, 2024

“In addition to all of that, my main takeaway from this book is that in Tucho’s landscape of orgasms-as-spiritual-conduit, there is one important thing missing: babies. Life. This book is all about sexuality as two people having orgasms together and not a word – not a word – about the purpose of all of this,” Welborn wrote. (RELATED: ‘Jeffrey Epstein With The Clintons?’: Lawyer Asks Alex Jones About Pedophilia. It Goes About How You’d Expect)

Fernandez also wrote the book “Heal Me With Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing,” an 80-page text published in 1995 that also focused on sex and passion, according to National Catholic Reporter. In it, he argued that couples who have a lot of sex but don’t kiss are “digging the grave of love.”

He admitted that much of his works were sent to the Vatican, anonymously, which resulted in a two-year delay in his being cleared as the rector of the Catholic University of Argentina in 2009.