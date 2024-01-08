Sen. Dick Durbin Says Biden Should ‘Think Twice’ Before Debating Trump

Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin warned President Joe Biden against entering a debate with Trump due to concerns that doing so would bolster the former president’s campaign.

“I would think twice about it,” Durbin said in The Hill on Monday. “I’ve been physically present at one of [Trump’s] debates with Hillary Clinton, and I watched him do outrageous things and say outrageous things. It’s just an opportunity for him to display his extremism.”

Anyone doubt Biden will say he won’t debate Trump because he is an illegitimate Republican candidate? Biden can’t risk zoning out and/or being confronted about his foreign money connections on stage. pic.twitter.com/iO0KJBaR75 — Futurist (@americasgreat) January 8, 2024

Trump recently told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt that he would “look forward” to taking on Biden and suggested the two participate in 10 debates, according to the outlet. Democratic lawmakers privately stated their concern regarding voters’ perception of the president’s age, admitting that they are counting on Trump succumbing to several indictments as their main strategy.

The decision to debate Trump rests solely with Biden, Democratic senators said, according to the outlet. However, many argue that doing so is not necessary. (RELATED: Trump Was Right Again And Again About The Biden Family’s Foreign Business Dealings)

Democratic Delaware Sen. Chris Coons noted that Trump has yet to win the Republican nomination, stating, “I’m not going to get ahead of myself on campaign strategy.” He said Trump “was unable to conduct himself in just a minimally reasonable way” when he debated Biden during the 2020 election, adding that his refusal to debate GOP primary challengers “would make a pretty strong case for not dignifying him as a candidate by sharing a debate stage,” the outlet reported.

Democratic strategist James Carville warned that debating Trump would be a risk for Biden, who he said would look bad if he dodged facing his potential political opponent, according to the outlet.

“There’s a damage if you don’t [debate]. There’s a damage if you don’t do well,” Carville said. “It’s kind of expected as a presidential candidate.”