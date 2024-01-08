Fulton DA Allegedly Appointed Romantic Partner As Special Prosecutor In Trump Case

Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, allegedly inappropriately hired a romantic partner to handle her case against former President Donald Trump, according to a court motion filed Monday.

The court filing alleges that Nathan Wade, a private lawyer who has played a key role as a special attorney in the racketeering case against Trump and his associates pursuant to the 2020 election, used money that his firm received from Fulton County to cover the costs of ritzy trips with Willis, according to its text. By law, the district attorney signs off on payments to special prosecutors, meaning that Willis allegedly signed off on funds that were later used to pay for vacations with Wade, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fulton County has paid Wade approximately $654,000 in fees since January 2022, according to county records reviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The motion was filed by representatives of Michael Roman, a former official for the Trump campaign named in the indictment. (RELATED: Trump Files Flurry Of Motions Seeking To Dismiss Fani Willis’ Georgia Election Case)

The motion requests that charges against Roman be dropped, and the disqualification of Wade, Willis and her entire office from continuing to prosecute the case, according to its text. It is unclear if the allegations outlined in the filing will undermine the case against Trump and his co-defendants in any concrete fashion.

Willis intends to address the allegations “through appropriate court filings,” a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Notably, the filing does not provide hard evidence of the behavior alleged, such as incontrovertible evidence that Willis and Wade are romantically involved or travel tickets. It does allege, however, that “sources close to both the special prosecutor and the district attorney have confirmed they had an ongoing, personal relationship.”

The motion “is not filed lightly. Nor is it being filed without considerable forethought, research or investigation,” Roman’s attorney Ashleigh Merchant wrote in the document. The alleged actions of Willis and Wade may amount to fraudulent activity that could possibly be prosecuted under federal racketeering law if sufficiently substantiated, according to the motion’s text.

Willis and Wade are alleged to have traveled together to destinations like Florida Napa Valley, California, according to the motion’s text. The pair “have been engaged in an improper, clandestine personal relationship during the pendency of this case, which has resulted in the special prosecutor, and, in turn, the district attorney, profiting significantly from this prosecution at the expense of the taxpayers,” the motion alleges.

