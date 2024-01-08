‘Woah’: Harris Faulkner Visibly Stunned To Learn Mayorkas Allegedly Told Congress They Won’t Like ‘Who Comes Next’

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner was visibly stunned Monday after Florida Republican Rep. Kat Cammack alleged that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told members of Congress that if they impeach him, they won’t like “who comes next.”

Faulkner noted that Mayorkas is in Eagle Pass, Texas, where thousands of migrants pour through each week. She then played a clip from Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, in which he alleged that Mayorkas deliberately has chosen not to secure the border.

“He has lied repeatedly to Congress. He has been negligent in his duties. He needs to go. He needs to be impeached. Our national security depends on it,” Cammack told Faulkner.

“Do you think it’ll happen?” Faulkner asked.

“Absolutely,” Cammack said. “I have yet to meet one Republican — heck, I even know of some Democrats that are anxious to get rid of him. And let me remind you, when behind closed doors we told him, ‘You are getting ready to be impeached’ he said, ‘You’re not gonna like who comes next.'”

“Woah,” Faulkner said, visibly stunned.



“I asked him if that was a threat, and he just smiled. This man is dangerous, he knows exactly what he’s doing and he is two-faced. We need to get rid of him now,” Cammack continued.

“What did he mean ‘who comes next’?” Faulkner asked.

“Well that was the big question. I asked him. I said, ‘Is that a threat?’ And he just smiled, and I thought, ‘This man knows exactly what he’s doing.’ This is 100 percent by design. They want an open border crisis whether it is for an election, whether it’s for future votes as they work to get rid of citizenship as a requirement for voting, we’re not sure,” Cammack responded. “But he was very, very clear in what he said, and there were other members in the room. So I will never forget that and as we go to impeach him for his negligence, for him destroying our national security and eroding our national sovereignty, that will be top of mind.”

“Yeah, I wish somebody had gotten that on tape,” Faulkner said. (RELATED: Alejandro Mayorkas Claims Biden Admin Has Removed ‘Record Number’ Of Illegal Immigrants – But There’s A Problem)

Republicans are seeking to impeach Mayorkas through the House Homeland Security Committee, CNN reported. A hearing is set for Jan. 10 as illegal immigration hits record levels under Mayorkas.

Border Patrol recorded more than two million encounters in fiscal year 2023, a slight decrease from the 2.2 million migrants encountered in fiscal year 2022, data from Customs and Border protection shows.