Jesse Watters Predicts Michelle Obama Could Emerge As A ‘Plan B’ For Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters predicted that former First Lady Michelle Obama could replace President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket Monday.

Former President Barack Obama reportedly told Biden during a lunch meeting to attack former President Trump more aggressively, even suggesting the hiring of a former campaign staffer to serve as senior strategist. Trump has led Biden in general polling, being 2.2% ahead of the incumbent in the RealClearPolitics average of general election polls from Dec. 4 to Jan. 2. (RELATED: ‘He Lost Me’: Jonathan Turley Rebuts Biden’s ‘Assault On Democracy’ Speech In Less Than 60 Seconds)

“The Obamas say Joe Biden is going to lose, so they’re staging a hostile takeover. Obama world is telling everyone who will listen in Washington that the Biden campaign is complacent, unimaginative, they don’t understand the threat of losing to Trump,” Watters said. “Team Biden says Biden is way too Zen. I think when he says way too Zen, he means barely alive, but I don’t want to put words in the former president’s mouth.”

WATCH:



“The Washington Post is reporting Obama has been visiting Biden to tell him he needs a full overhaul of his campaign,” Watters continued. “Obama is pushing Biden to push his political operation outside and beyond his advisors. Translation, Barack and Michelle are taking over, and the media agrees.”

Biden attacked Trump and his supporters in speeches near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, and at a Charleston, South Carolina church that was the site of a 2015 mass shooting. The Biden campaign released an ad labeling Trump and his supporters as an “extremist movement” following a meeting with historians.

“Biden’s trying to throw Trump in prison the rest of his life, strip his business license strip him off the ballot and just called him a combination of Hitler and King George III and the Obamas think he should go on the attack?” Watters asked. “I am afraid to ask what this would look like, but if Trump is not damaged goods by the convention, Michelle Obama is presenting herself as plan B.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.