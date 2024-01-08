Biden Compares Jan 6 Protesters To Confederate Soldiers, Dubs It Second ‘Lost Cause’

President Joe Biden drew comparisons during a Monday speech between protesters at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, to Confederate soldiers who couldn’t accept that they had lost the Civil War.

Biden gave a speech Monday at Mother Emanuel AME Church, one of the oldest black churches in the south, only days after Vice President Kamala Harris made a similar trip to speak to the Seventh Episcopal District AME Church Women’s Missionary Society. The president said during his speech that Confederate soldiers embraced a “lost cause” after not coming to terms with the result of the Civil War, then moving on to talk about the Capitol riot, adding that Americans are now living in an era of a “second lost cause.” (RELATED: Biden Speech Goes Off The Rails As Pro-Palestinian Protesters Start Ceasefire Chant)

“After the Civil War, the defeated confederates couldn’t accept the verdict of the war, they had lost,” Biden said. “So they say, they embraced what is known as ‘the lost cause,’ a self-serving lie that the Civil War was not about slavery but about states’ rights. They called that the noble cause. That was a lie.”

“Now we are living in an era of a second lost cause,” Biden continued. “Once again there are some in this country trying, trying to turn a loss into a lie. A lie, which if allowed to live will once again bring terrible damage to this country and this time the lie is about the 2020 election. The election which you made your voices heard. And your power is known.”

“Just two days ago, we marked the third anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, January the sixth,” Biden then said. “The day in which insurrectionists stormed in the United States capitol trying for the first time in American history to stop the peaceful transfer of power in our country.”

Biden marked the third anniversary of the Capitol Riot on Saturday by giving his first campaign speech of the year in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The speech was originally slated for the date of the anniversary but had to be moved due to weather concerns.

Ahead of the speech, Biden met with a coalition of historians who reportedly urged the president to use more aggressive language around the stakes of the 2024 election and the “ongoing threats to democracy.” The following day the president’s re-election campaign released a campaign video that deemed supporters of former President Donald Trump to be an “extremist movement.”

“Now there’s something dangerous happening in America. There’s an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs in our democracy,” Biden narrates in the ad while photos of Trump supporters, some at the Capitol riot, flash by. “All of us are being asked right now, what will we do to maintain our democracy?”

Biden went on to claim that the Capitol riot was “violent,” seeming outraged as he added that Republicans are trying to deem it as peaceful.

“They tried to steal an election, now they are trying to steal history telling us that violent mob was and I quote ‘a peaceful protest.’ That that insurrection, those insurrections were patriots. That there was quote ‘a lot of love that day.’ In fact, the rest of the nation and the world saw a lot of hate and violence.”