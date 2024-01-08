Left-Wing Activists Simultaneously Shut Down New York City’s Transportation Arteries

Pro-Palestinian activists managed to shut down several major points of entry into New York City Monday, CBS News reported.

The New York Police Department is mobilizing its forces in response to the rallies severely impacting traffic in the Holland Tunnel as well as at various bridges to the city, according to CBS.

“Due to ongoing protest activity expect traffic delays near the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges and the Holland Tunnel. Please use alternate routes,” the police department tweeted in an advisory capacity. (RELATED: ‘Will Cause Delays’: Video Shows Swarm Of Pro-Palestinian Protestors Near JFK Airport, Blocking Highways)

ADVISORY: Due to ongoing protest activity expect traffic delays near the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg Bridges and the Holland Tunnel. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/dFP3qosBFv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 8, 2024