‘Will Cause Delays’: Video Shows Swarm Of Pro-Palestinian Protestors Near JFK Airport, Blocking Highways

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors swarmed the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday, temporarily blocking a nearby highway and causing delays, according to footage and multiple reports.

Video footage posted on Twitter showed a group of cars on the highway as New York Police Department (NYPD) officers stood in front directing traffic. Cars tagged with pro-Palestinian messages like “Intifada,” “f*ck Israel” and “long live the resistance” could be seen in the footage as passengers yelled out various chants. (RELATED: Pro-Palestinian Protestors March Down NYC Streets On NYE)

“NYPD, KKK, IDF you’re all the same,” protesters yelled in one of the videos.

🚨🇺🇸 PROTESTORS PIVOT TO LAGUARDIA AFTER JFK BLOCKADE “Flood JFK” Pro-Palestinian demonstrators, blocked by NYPD at JFK airport, decide to drive 9 miles away to LaGuardia Airport in NYC. Source: Times Now https://t.co/lSXEj12YG1 pic.twitter.com/rEMuzCILnz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 1, 2024

Due to the protests, NYPD Chief of Transportation Phillip P. Rivera had posted to social media to warn travelers flying out from the JFK Airport there would be “delays.”

“If anyone is flying out of JFK Airport today, please plan to travel to the airport ahead of time. There are planned protests today and will cause delays. We don’t want anyone to miss their flights! Safe travels and Happy New Year,” Rivera stated.

Authorities had temporarily blocked the Belt Parkway, used to travel to the airport, attempting to slow down the flow of traffic from protestors. The protest had been planned by pro-Palestinian activist group Within Our Lifetime, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Pro-Palestine Protesters Gather Outside The Homes Of Biden Admin Officials On Christmas Day)

Secondary video footage on Twitter showed officers guarding doorways to the JFK Airport, only permitting those with employee identification and boarding passes to enter. Within Our Lifetime posted to social media and stated the “shut down” of entrances to the airport was a “victory.”

🇺🇸 BREAKING: ‘FLOOD JFK FOR GAZA’ PROTEST CAUSING CHAOS AT AIRPORT IN NYC Massive lines at JFK Airport as law enforcement permit only those with employee IDs and boarding passes into the terminal in an attempt to prevent protestors entry. Source: FreedomNewsTV https://t.co/ekBdkfJN0e pic.twitter.com/CbsfzfBYgb — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 1, 2024

“VICTORY! Port Authority has effectively shut down all entrances to JFK for people w/o a boarding pass. Airtrain service is closed, and cars cannot get into the terminal without proof of ticket. Airport is swarming with law enforcement and organizers were removed from Terminal 4,” the group posted.

Pro-Palestinian protestors had previously staged a demonstration on the main road to the JFK Airport in December. Police arrested 26 people for blocking traffic.