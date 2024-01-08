‘He’s Getting Lousy Advice’: Trey Gowdy Pans Hunter Biden’s Lawyer After Contempt Resolution

Fox News host Trey Gowdy ripped Hunter Biden’s lawyer for providing the embattled son of President Joe Biden “lousy advice” Monday.

House Republicans released the text of a resolution charging Hunter Biden with contempt of Congress after Biden gave a defiant statement to members of the press Dec. 13. Hunter Biden refused to show up for a deposition after the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee issued a subpoena Nov. 8. (RELATED: ‘A Pretty Open-And-Shut Case’: Former MSNBC Commentator Predicts Hunter Biden Conviction)

“When you put that picture of Hunter Biden up, there’s somebody to his right as I’m looking at it. That guy is a really smart lawyer. It’s Abbe Lowell,” Gowdy, a former chairman of the House Oversight Committee, told Fox News host Martha MacCallum. “He represented Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and he got Bob Menendez a hung jury.”

WATCH:



“His lawyer is smart, which can why I don’t understand, Martha, why not just go, invoke your privilege,” Gowdy added. “I don’t care what privilege, attorney-client, your Fifth Amendment privilege, marital privilege, priest-penitent, I don’t care what privilege you invoke, show up. He’s being held in contempt because he didn’t even bother to come.”

Hunter Biden is already facing criminal tax and gun charges after special counsel David Weiss secured a nine-count indictment of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019 on Dec. 7 and a federal grand jury in Delaware indicted Biden on charges of illegally possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs and for making false statements in the course of purchasing the firearm on Sept. 14. Biden entered a “not guilty” plea in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware Oct. 3, and is slated to appear in a federal court in California on Jan. 11, the AP reported.

“Candidly, just between us, I think he’s getting lousy advice,” Gowdy told MacCallum. “Remember before he was indicted in California, all the talk is about whether or not he was going to demand a public hearing instead of a private deposition. You know what, your lawyer should actually have been focused on making sure you weren’t indicted in California.”

