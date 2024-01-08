CNN Hosts Appear Stunned As Contributor Goes Off On Biden, Dems For Tricking Black Voters

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez appeared stunned Monday after contributor and former Republican Rep. Mia Love went off on the government for allegedly keeping black voters down.

Love first took aim at Biden’s failure to credit former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with removing the Confederate flag from state capitol grounds in 2015. She then said Biden should try and keep his promise to find a cure for cancer, arguing it would be a winning campaign message for Biden, especially amongst black voters.

Keilar agreed that finding a cure to cancer would not only be politically viable but a win for everyone, with Sanchez cutting in that it hits home after colleague Sara Sidner announced earlier in the day she was diagnosed with cancer.

“So –” Sanchez began before Love cut in.

WATCH:

“You know [inaudible], there’s one more thing that really frustrates me and I’ve said it before,” Love said, with Sanchez’s face seemingly confused.

“Government will give black people exactly what they need to stay exactly where they are, to go no further. In other words, why is it that when a black person decides to get promoted at work, get a little bit more money, if they have any government assistance they lose all of that because they have made a little bit more money, that’s ridiculous. It definitely doesn’t allow black people to progress in life to make more, to go beyond poverty. They are trapped in poverty. We need to make it easier for people for upward mobility.”

“It is a fascinating argument and one that folks who are lined with President Trump would argue should be front and center for African American voters,” Sanchez said before ending the segment. (RELATED: ‘Biden Didn’t Do It’: CNN Contributor Pushes Back Against Biden For Not Crediting Haley)

Senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research Peter C. Earle explained to Forbes that workers who get a bump in pay may be “earning out” of governmental assistance programs which can ultimately harm the workers. Earle said some public assistance “may result in individuals who had formerly been receiving aid receiving less or none as their wages increase.”

The debate has surged in recent years after Biden’s American Rescue Plan expanded unemployment benefits so much so that workers found they made more by sitting home collecting benefits rather than working a minimum wage job.

