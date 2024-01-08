‘Biden Didn’t Do It’: CNN Contributor Pushes Back Against Biden For Not Crediting Haley

CNN contributor and former Republican Utah Rep. Mia Love pushed back against President Joe Biden on Monday after he failed to give credit to former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

President Joe Biden spoke at Mother Emanuel AME Church in South Carolina on Monday, marking his second big campaign speech ahead of the 2024 election. Biden spoke about the Civil War and white supremacy, noting South Carolina took down the Confederate flag in the aftermath of the deadly 2015 shooting at the church.

“There was this backdrop that we’ve seen, we saw it here today, we’ve seen it here in recent days about the Civil War. Of course, removing the Confederate battle flag from state grounds following the 2015 shooting there at the church, but this has factored so much lately in the discourse. You heard President Biden there mention it when it came to rewriting history as he talked about, whether it’s Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis. You also had former President Trump recently talking about how the Civil War could have been negotiated. What do you think about how this has become a theme here in this election?” CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked. (RELATED: Biden Speech Goes Off The Rails As Pro-Palestinian Protesters Start Ceasefire Chant)



“Well I think Biden would have fared better if he actually gave credit where credit was due: With Nikki Haley,” Love said. “Nikki Haley was the governor at that time and decided she was going to remove the confederate flag from all state grounds. I mean she did this. Biden didn’t do it. She did it. I think that you need to give credit where credit it is due. It is one of the things that Trump could never do.”

Haley spearheaded legislation in 2015 to remove the Confederate flag from the state capitol after state legislators voted to remove the Civil War symbol from capitol grounds. The topic of the Civil War has been thrust into the spotlight after Haley received scrutiny for not mentioning slavery as the cause of the Civil War during a town hall in New Hampshire.