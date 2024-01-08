‘Genuinely Worried’: Newt Gingrich Warns Democrats Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Win In 2024

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich cautioned viewers Monday on Fox News he was “genuinely worried” Democrats would do “whatever it takes” to win in 2024.

Gingrich appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss his thoughts surrounding the upcoming 2024 elections, specifically regarding the ongoing legal issues for former President Donald Trump. Fox News host Laura Ingraham told the former House Speaker not only will the cases against Trump be brought to the U.S. Supreme Court, but voters will get to see how “constitutional they are.” (RELATED: Federal Employees’ Political Donations Largely Went To Biden, Other Dems In 2023)

Gingrich stated that what Republicans were dealing with was a “team” who “believes in the rule of power,” not people who “act as though the law matters.” The former House Speaker then described his worry for the U.S., noting the Democrats had legal “tools” to attempt to “destroy” Republicans.

“Look, but with all respect, I’m a historian, not a lawyer — you’re an attorney. The people you interview are attorneys. They actually act as though the law matters,” Gingrich stated.

“What you’re dealing with is a team that believes in the rule of power, not the rule of law. And I don’t think we can imagine how prepared they are to do whatever it takes to make sure that we can’t win this fall. I’m genuinely worried for the country — really, for the first time of my life.”

“I think you’re faced with a totally corrupt, radical ideology that is prepared to, in every way it has to, use every element of power that it’s got. And frankly, with the federal government, the New York State Government, the attorney in Fulton County, they have a lot of tools to bring to bear to try to destroy us because they’re terrified of us. We’re the natural majority. They know it,” Gingrich stated.

Trump was hit with four major indictments in 2023, totaling 91 charges regarding alleged election inference, mishandling of classified documents and falsifying business records, according to Politico. The former president has been attempting to fight the allegations in court. (RELATED: Newt Gingrich Explains Why US Is At ‘Crossroads’ Between ‘Civilization’ And ‘Collapse’)

Trump is scheduled to appear in Washington D.C. on Tuesday for a hearing regarding his presidential immunity, according to ABC News. The former president is seeking to dismiss one of his federal election cases by claiming “absolute immunity,” in which special counsel Jack Smith had attempted to toss the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, SCOTUS declined the hearing, leaving it open to the federal appeals court, which Trump’s team had originally suggested, ABC News reported.

In addition to his criminal charges, the former president was booted off Maine’s state GOP primary ballot in December by the Secretary of State, following Colorado’s Supreme Court ruling to remove Trump from the ballot as well. Both states claimed Trump had violated the 14th Amendment’s insurrectionist clause, claiming the former president had allegedly participated in some capacity in the Jan. 6 events.

Since the attempts to kick Trump off the state primary ballots, Trump had appealed the ruling in both Maine and Colorado. Following a toss from Trump to the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices have decided to pick up the Colorado case that is scheduled for oral arguments Feb. 8.