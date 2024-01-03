Newt Gingrich Explains Why US Is At ‘Crossroads’ Between ‘Civilization’ And ‘Collapse’

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned Americans are at a “crossroads” between civilization and collapse Wednesday, explaining what will be an important focus for voters in 2024.

Gingrich appeared on “Hannity” to discuss the upcoming issues voters will most likely be focused on when heading to the ballots in 2024. Fox host Sean Hannity questioned the former House Speaker on what issues will “define” the race, highlighting “law and order” as he showed a recent video of a man apparently tackling a Nevada court judge after he was denied probation.

Gingrich said “law and order” would be focused on “in a variety of ways,” emphasizing Democrats are failing on both the southern border crisis and “green corruption.”

“Well, I think law and order will be one of them in a variety of ways. First of all, Biden is not enforcing the law at the border. So you have a whole question — they’re just, you know, obeying the law. He swore an oath to obey the law. He’s not obeying the law,” Gingrich stated.

“You have, I think, green corruption. We’re going to find out billions of dollars have been stolen, much of it by people who donate to the Democratic Party. You’re going to find that Washington D.C., which frankly, a Congress should take control of — just had 975 carjackings. 975 in one year.”

Gingrich continued to call out the viral video of convict Delone Redden who was seen apparently tackling Nevada judge Mary Kay Holthus after she had denied him probation for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm. The former House Speaker also addressed the recent chaos on university campuses over the anti-Israel protests, saying people need to take “this country back in a direction of law and order.” (RELATED: Americans’ Finances Took A Beating In 2023 Amidst Persistent Inflation And High Interest Rates)

“The guy who just showed on TV already had charges in two states, had a record of being violent and frankly shouldn’t be on the street. Uh, we have — we’re at a crossroads between civilization and the kind of collapse, which, uh, will take generations to recover from if we ever do,” Gingrich said.

“You saw some of that on the universities where we’ve had people openly saying they favored terrorism, they favored genocide. Those of us who believe in civilization have to stand up and firmly commit ourselves to taking this country back in a direction of law and order, of real opportunities, of people having an ability to be safe, and to have an ability, frankly, to pursue happiness without somebody mugging you or robbing you or carjacking you. These are all real issues.”

While President Biden’s approval rating has dropped to all-time low levels, voters have shown deep disappointment in the current president’s economy. Nearly 70% of voters disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, as his general approval rating sits at 34%, according to a Monmouth University poll cited by The Hill.