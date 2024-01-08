Phone Survives 16,000-Foot Drop From Dramatic Alaska Airlines In-Flight Incident: REPORT

A phone reportedly survived a 16,000-foot drop from a dramatic in-flight incident on an Alaska Airlines flight.

The iPhone was found on the side of a road in airplane mode with an open email from Alaska Airlines for a baggage claim for flight number ASA1282, according to a post on Twitter.

Photos attached to the post appeared to show the device unlocked on the screen, which displayed a receipt for two bags for a charge of $70, according to the social media post. The battery appeared to be charged nearly halfway in the photograph of what was said to be the second phone found from the flight.

Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact! When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024

“Found an iPhone on the side of the road … Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000-foot drop perfectly intact!” the social media user wrote. “When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the second phone to be found. No door yet.”

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Saturday that over one hundred Boeing 737 Max-9 aircraft will be temporarily grounded worldwide, following a Friday incident with an Alaska Airlines flight in which a large window section ejected shortly after taking off. Videos posted on Twitter appeared to show the plane in the air with the window wide open as emergency masks dangled over passengers’ seats. (RELATED: Jury Charges Off-Duty Pilot For Allegedly Attempting To Shut Down Jet’s Engines Mid-Flight)

Officials announced they found the “plug door” after a teacher with Portland Public Schools located the plane’s piece in his backyard, KPTV reported. The National Transportation Safety Bureau initially said they believed the panel flew off over Beaverton or West Portland.