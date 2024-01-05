Large Airplane Window Section Blows Open, Forcing Emergency Landing

An Alaska Airlines flight was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing Friday night after a large window section was ejected.

The reported Boeing 737 Max had just taken off from Portland, Oregon, heading to Ontario, California, before the plane had suffered from a large window blowing out of the plane caused by severe depressurization, according to the Daily Mail. (RELATED: United Airlines Flight Delay Ruins Time Travelers’ Bid For Double New Year)

Video footage posted on Twitter appeared to show the plane in the air with the window wide open. Emergency oxygen masks could be seen dangling over passengers’ seats, as a passenger recording the incident stated she had heard from an airline attendant the seat next to the open window had been empty prior to the emergency.

🚨#BREAKING: Alaska Airlines Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After Large Aircraft Window Blows Out Mid-Air ⁰⁰📌#Portland | #Oregon

⁰A Forced emergency landing was made of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 at Portland International Airport on Friday night. The flight, traveling… pic.twitter.com/nt0FwmPALE — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) January 6, 2024

The flight had reportedly taken off at around 5 p.m. before the window blew out at 16,000 feet, which had ripped off a child’s shirt from the pressure, the Daily Mail reported. One passenger told KPTV a kid had to be held in his seat by his mother and some people’s phones were sucked out of the plane. (RELATED: Man Climbs Into Jet Engine At Salt Lake City International Airport, Dies)

The Boeing 737-9 Max had just been released from the assembly line in November after receiving a certification of approval that same month by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Daily Mail.

The flight had landed back in the Portland airport shortly after the incident. While some passengers have already been rerouted to their intended destination, they claimed the airline did not state any reasons behind what had happened, according to KPTV.

There have been no reported injuries from passengers so far. Alaska Airlines and the FAA have also yet to make a statement regarding the incident.