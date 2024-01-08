‘I Misspoke’: Ana Navarro Forced To Correct False Claim About J6 Live On-Air

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro had to issue a correction about a false claim she made about the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot Monday.

Footage released by NBC News showed Republican Texas Rep. Troy Nehls confronting Jan. 6 rioters as a law enforcement officer held a gun directly at a rioter. Navarro falsely said a Republican congressman held that gun.

“That’s in the well of the House. That is a Republican congressman holding a gun to the insurrectionists who were about to break in, who were coming for them,” Navarro falsely said. “How those Republicans can then go and endorse and support and campaign for Donald Trump, who was the cause for that insurrection, who incited it and promoted [it]. How they can live with themselves, how they can pretend it was tourists touring the Capitol. How they can go around, [like] Elise Stefanik echo[ing] Trump’s words calling them hostages.”

“How dare he play with that word? How dare they try to whitewash history? And look, maybe it doesn’t work for everybody, but for me, today, I’m a single issue voter and my single issue is democracy and Trump losing,” she continued. “I can disagree with Joe Biden on policy, I have one issue I care about … Donald Trump getting nowhere near the White House ever again.”

In a later segment, Navarro later said she “misspoke” about the gunman shown in the Capitol riot footage. (RELATED: Joy Behar Immediately Cleans Up Her Comment After Saying She Continues To Believe Hillary Clinton Won In 2016)

“Yes, I misspoke. I said a Republican congressman had been holding the gun. Actually, we don’t know if it was a Secret Service or a police officer that day, but the one holding the gun, two Republican congressmen were behind the guy — the law enforcement officer — holding the gun,” Navarro continued.

The footage, recorded with a cellphone by rioter Damon Beckley, showed Nehls and Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin condemning the rioters inside the House chamber, with Nehls telling them they should be ashamed, according to footage released by NBC News Justice reporter Ryan J. Reilly. The congressmen spoke to Beckley through shattered glass on the then-locked House chamber door.

“You ought to be ashamed of yourself!” Nehls said.

“We’re coming in one way or another!” one rioter responded.

“I’ve been in law enforcement in Texas for 30 years, and I’ve never had people act this way,” Nehls said. “I’m ashamed!”

“If we’re got to hang a bunch of crooked congressmen, we’ll do that, okay?” pic.twitter.com/r2jdvAEq2y — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 6, 2024

Rioters can also be heard saying they “ought to hang a bunch of crooked congressmen” and calling them “pedophiles,” according to footage posted by Reilly.