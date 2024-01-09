Dems Drop $35 Million To Win Over Minorities Fleeing The Party In Droves

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has announced it will spend $35 million to reach black, Latino and Asian American and Pacific Islander voters in preparation for 2024 elections as support dwindles.

Democrats, including President Joe Biden, have been hemorrhaging support among these demographics that are crucial to their election victories. The initiative will go after important congressional districts with substantial nonwhite populations, comes at a time when Democrats are increasingly worried about these voters, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: Dem Party Officials Are Increasingly Terrified That Biden Will Cost Them The Election)

Biden: “A home owned by a black family on one side of a highway, built by the same builder on the other side of the highway, and a white guy living in it, the white guy’s home is valued more than the black guy’s.”

pic.twitter.com/Vinn5ei7Co — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 8, 2024

Democrats will allocate the funds toward initiatives including research and polling, paid media, organizing efforts and voter education as part of their new P.O.W.E.R. The People campaign, according to Axios. They will also spend money on monitoring and combatting so-called misinformation and disinformation on both social and traditional media targeted at specific demographics, according to NBC.

The initiative “honors our commitment to the multiethnic coalition that our fragile democracy depends on,” DCCC deputy executive director for campaigns Missayr Boker stated in a press release, according to NBC. “While extremist Republicans continue to lie, cheat and suppress the vote of people of color in order to win elections, Democrats understand that democracy is strengthened when everyone’s voice is heard.”

The DCCC campaign will consist of languages such as English, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin Spanish and more.

Young Hispanic voters moved 18% toward Republicans and young black voters shifted 22% toward them during the 2022 midterm elections, according to an exit poll by The Associated Press.

Biden is polling five points behind former President Donald Trump among Hispanic voters for a potential 2024 rematch after winning the demographic over 2-to-1 in 2020, according to a recent survey by USA Today/Suffolk University. Moreover, only 63% of black voters said they would vote for Biden after receiving 87% in 2020.

“Democrats are committed to bringing responsible governance back to the House so that we can continue the important work of lowering costs, protecting and expanding health care, and delivering for our constituents,” Democratic Washington Rep. and DCCC chair Suzan DelBene stated, according to the Post. “We know that voters of color are critical to Democrats’ coalition and the DCCC’s investments highlight our commitment to continuously engaging with communities of color on issues they care about.” Furthermore, Asian Americans born in other countries increasingly flee the Democratic party as they become more ingrained in the United States, the Pew Research Center found in May. “About four-in-ten foreign-born Asian registered voters who have lived in the country for more than 20 years identify as Republican or lean to the GOP (42%),” it found. “This compares with about a third (32%) of those who have spent 11 to 20 years in the U.S.”

The DCCC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

