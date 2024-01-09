White House ‘Deceived’ The American People About Hunter Biden Art Deals, Comer Says

The White House reportedly “deceived” the American people about Hunter Biden’s art deals, Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a Tuesday statement.

White House officials reportedly helped create an agreement under which a professional gallerist would negotiate sales on Hunter’s behalf and keep the details hidden from the first son, people familiar with the agreement told the Washington Post in 2021.

Comer claimed Tuesday that the White House agreement is a “sham,” citing the committee’s transcribed interview with Georges Bergès, the gallerist entrusted with handling Hunter’s art deals. (RELATED: Joe Biden Spent Decades Villainizing People Like His Son)

“The Biden White House appears to have deceived the American people about facilitating an ethics agreement governing the sale of Hunter Biden’s art,” Comer said in a press release. “Hunter Biden’s gallerist never had any communication with the White House about such an agreement to make sure there was any sort of ethics compliance at all, and he provided information to the committee revealing how Hunter Biden’s amateur art career is an ethics nightmare.”

“The vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors, one of whom was appointed by President Biden to a prestigious commission after she purchased Hunter Biden’s art for tens of thousands of dollars shortly after Joe Biden’s inauguration. The White House has a lot of explaining to do about misleading the American people,” Comer continued.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Today, we interviewed Hunter Biden’s art dealer, Georges Bergès. He revealed how Hunter Biden’s amateur art career is an ethics nightmare. It turns out, the vast majority of Hunter Biden’s art has been purchased by Democrat donors. 🧵 Below are a few key… — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

Comer claims Bergès told the committee that he never discussed such an agreement with the White House and that Hunter Biden knew the buyers who purchased “roughly 70% of the value of his art.”

In July 2021, just one day after the Post reported on how Hunter’s art deals would be conducted, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that there was an agreement in place, though she stopped short of confirming that the White House was directly involved in crafting it.

“Well, I can tell you that after careful consideration, a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards,” Psaki said in response to a question. “Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just like any child of a president has the right to pursue a career. But all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards. And any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand.”

Hunter Biden’s art dealer also stated that he has talked on the phone and met in person with Joe Biden, even attending the wedding the Bidens hosted at the White House. — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) January 9, 2024

Bergès told the committee he was introduced to Hunter Biden by Lanette Phillips, who previously hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, Comer states. The gallerist also reportedly told Comer that Kevin Morris, a Hollywood attorney previously deemed Hunter’s “sugar brother,” was among the buyers of the first son’s art.

“Georges Bergès confirmed Hunter Biden’s name had influence on setting the price for his art,” Comer’s press release states. “Georges Bergès stated that he has talked on the phone and met in-person with Joe Biden, even attending the wedding the Bidens hosted at the White House.”

Hunter Biden is currently facing 12 criminal counts, nine of which are tax-related, while the other three are gun felonies. Three of the tax charges are also felonies.

Meanwhile, the president is currently facing an impeachment inquiry from House Republicans over his potential involvement with his son’s foreign business dealings.