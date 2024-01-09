Shocking Aerial Footage Shows Florida Trailer Park Devastated By Tornado

Footage shared Tuesday by AccuWeather showed the devastation of a trailer park in Florida following an early-morning tornado.

Marianna, Florida, was hit with a tornado and a slew of other extreme weather concerns in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to WESH and a video shared by AccuWeather on social media. The footage shows absolute destruction at a trailer park in the Sunshine State, with RVs ripped to shreds, roofs blown off surrounding buildings and rain continuing to pour into the sodden ground.

Those on the ground could not immediately confirm whether there were any fatalities, as crews are still cleaning the area, WTVY noted. Injuries were reported.

The worst weather will likely hit Florida later in the afternoon on Tuesday before a secondary storm system moves south from Canada toward the end of the week. The storm prediction center placed parts of the state at a Level Three risk out of five, largely due to the seemingly back-to-back thunderstorms that’ll roll through the week.

Schools were closed and various disruptions were noted in another WESH article, which cited high wind gusts as one of the major concerns.

There are still tornado warnings in place, but these will move northwards through the state as the day continues. The hope is the system will move off-shore by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday before the next systems rumble through.