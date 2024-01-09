Senators With ‘Weird Sex Lives’ Fetishize Zelenskyy, Tucker Carlson Says

Tucker Carlson discussed the U.S. government’s apparent backtracking in funding Ukraine with Ohio Senator J.D. Vance on the Tucker Carlson Network.

Carlson shared a clip Tuesday from his most recent episode on the Tucker Carlson Network, where he spoke with Vance on America’s funding to Ukraine, and referred to the Ukraine president as “that adorable little bear.” In addition to talking about politicians with “very weird sex lives,” the two discuss “the most corrupt country in Europe,” as Carlson dubbed Ukraine, and the risk the United States accepts by continuing to pour money into a country that just “can’t win.”

When asked about future funding to Ukraine, Department of State spokesman Mathew Miller said Thursday: “We have always made clear that we want Ukraine to be an independent country.” He also said the U.S. will continue to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”

However, Miller said the U.S. does not think it required to “continue to support them at the same level of military funding” as in 2022 and 2023. (RELATED: FACT CHECK: Is 90% Of Security Assistance To Ukraine Invested In The U.S.?)

Vance said the U.S. may end up funding Ukraine up to half a trillion dollars in a clip the Daily Caller co-founder pulled from the “War Room” podcast. The senator reiterated this estimate when speaking to Carlson. Vance is one of the few American senators in favor of cutting funding to Ukraine.

This has some politicians in a frenzy, especially those who “love Zelenskyy. They love him on a personal level,” Carlson said prior to the senator’s appearance. “These are people with very weird sex lives, who are transferring, in some cases, some of their personal desires onto Zelenskyy, that adorable little bear.”

Vance was certain that if America continues down the path it is currently on, Ukraine will “become a rump state that will become a permanent welfare client of the United States of America …”