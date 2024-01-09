Top Prosecutor In Trump Election Case Met With White House Counsel Before Indictment

A lead prosecutor in the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Georgia met with the Biden administration’s White House Counsel’s Office prior to the indictment, according to a motion in the case filed on Monday.

Nathan Wade, the alleged romantic partner of Democratic District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County, was hired by Wills to be a special prosecutor in the case of Georgia v. Trump, et al. After his appointment as a special prosecutor, Wade met with officials of the White House Counsel’s Office on May 23 and Nov. 18, 2022, during Willis’ investigation of Trump and several months prior to his indictment, according to billing records included in a motion to disqualify Wade from the case. (RELATED: Fulton DA Allegedly Appointed Romantic Partner As Special Prosecutor In Trump Case)

In both cases, Wade billed the district attorney’s office $2,000 for eight hours of work regarding his meetings with the White House Counsel’s Office. The names of the officials he met with are unknown, and it is unclear whether he met with Dana Remus or Stuart Delery, Biden’s two White House counsels during that period.

BREAKING🚨 Nathan Wade, Fani Willis’s lead prosecutor, met with Biden’s White House Counsel on May 23 and Nov. 18, 2022, before indicting Donald Trump, Biden’s leading presidential opponent. Is the Biden White House coordinating Trump’s prosecution?https://t.co/ykdf5EbIvk pic.twitter.com/Tz5CTQk60S — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) January 9, 2024

Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. Currently, Trump is leading Biden in a majority of polls across several battleground states.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in his criminal case in Georgia, which is one of three indictments against him, currently, and has accused the prosecutors in each case of partisan election interference on Biden’s behalf.

The White House and the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.