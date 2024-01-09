White House Reviewing Protocols For Rogue Cabinet Secretaries Following Lloyd Austin’s Disappearance

The White House ordered cabinet officials to review how they transfer their authority after the Pentagon failed to notify the White House about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospitalization for several days, according to a Tuesday memo.

After Austin’s hospitalization at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 1, top White House National Security Council (NSC) officials were not notified and additionally left in the dark about his reported stay in the intensive care unit (ICU) for several days due to issues stemming from a medical procedure. Following backlash, White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients ordered the cabinet to review their processes for transferring power if a secretary is unable to perform his duties due to incapacitation or loss of communication, the memo to Cabinet secretaries said.

“The White House is conducting a review of agency protocols for a delegation of authority from Cabinet Members,” the memo read. “The purpose of this memo is to direct your agencies to submit your existing protocols for a delegation of authority to the White House Office of Cabinet Affairs, and to ensure an updated process for such delegations in the interim. The Office of Cabinet Affairs will convey these protocols to the White House Chief of Staff.”

While the review is in process, cabinet secretaries are expected to notify Zients’ office if they cannot perform their duties, the memo states. The memo makes no note of Austin’s communication breakdown with the White House.

The Department of Defense (DOD) first made Austin’s hospitalization public Friday evening, reportedly alerting Congress of the news 15 minutes before the announcement, Politico reported. National security adviser Jake Sullivan had been notified the day before.

Despite calls for Austin to resign, President Joe Biden will not be removing Austin from his position, a White House official told the Daily Caller. Biden would not accept a letter of resignation from Austin, a senior administration official told Politico.

“President Biden spoke with Secretary Austin on Saturday evening and it was a warm conversation,” a White House official told the Daily Caller. “The President looks forward to Secretary Austin’s return to the Pentagon.”

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby reinforced the message Monday, adding “there is no plan for anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job.”

its pretty sad/pathetic that the White House has to tell the heads of Departments — who are in the presidential line of succession – that they need to give the WH a heads up if they are going to be out of commission tomorrow they will order them to make sure the don’t use… https://t.co/eITyHrA1Rl — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 9, 2024

The White House official did not answer whether the president had plans to hold anyone accountable for the briefing.

“President Biden appreciates Secretary Austin taking ownership and pledging to improve transparency going forward,” the White House official told the Daily Caller. “He continues to have full trust and confidence in the Secretary.”

Austin released a statement about the communication breakdown amid backlash from both Republicans and Democrats. The Defense Secretary, or the Pentagon, have not revealed what medical emergency hospitalized Austin. (RELATED: ‘Dereliction Of Duty’: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Draws Fire Over Handling Of Undisclosed Medical Condition)

“I recognize I could have done a better job ensuring the public was appropriately informed. I commit to doing better,” Austin said in the statement Saturday. “But this is important to say: this was my medical procedure, and I take full responsibility for my decisions about disclosure.”