Biden, Key Admin Officials Will Skip Davos Summit: REPORT

President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to skip the World Economic Forum in Davos ahead of the 2024 election, according to Semafor.

While Biden reportedly looks poised to skip the World Economic Forum alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will attend the summit, which begins Jan. 15, according to Semafor.

The decision comes as Trump, who attended the summit as president, aggressively promotes a nationalist, anti-elitist message ahead of the 2024 election, Semafor noted. (RELATED: World Economic Forum Removes Vivek Ramaswamy’s Name From ‘Young Global Leader’ List After Lawsuit)

World Economic Forum president Borge Brende said Tuesday that the upcoming summit will take a “hard look” at global cooperation and security, Semafor reported. Both Yellen and Raimondo attended the summit in 2022, though Biden has not attended since taking office.

Skipping the summit in an election year is not uncommon, Semafor reported. French President Emanuel Macron missed Davos while campaigning for a second term in 2022 but is set to go this year, a French official told the outlet.

Less than a year out from the 2024 presidential election, Trump is leading Biden in national polls and in the key swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and North Carolina, according to a December Morning Consult/Bloomberg survey.

Less than 10 days into 2024, Biden has already hit the campaign trail, stopping in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Friday to mark the anniversary of the 2021 Capitol riot. (RELATED: Historians Reportedly Push Biden To Get Aggressive. His Campaign Releases Ad Equating Trump Supporters To Extremists)

On Monday, Biden spoke at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, one of the oldest black churches in the South, in an effort to win back support among the key voting bloc. While speaking, Biden was interrupted by several pro-Palestinian protesters who demanded a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“Look folks, I understand their passion, and I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza,” Biden said as he continued his remarks. “I’m using all that I can to do that.”