Videos Show Devastation After Major Storm Sweeps Through Eastern US

The second in a series of January storms hit the Eastern U.S. Tuesday, causing widespread devastation as it continues its journey north.

Footage shared online revealed the absolute chaos caused by a massive weather system moving north from the Gulf late Monday through Wednesday. As much as I’d love to show you the carnage in geographical order, from Texas through to the Northeast by way of Florida, I’m going to just throw these out there as I find them. This entire chunk of the nation took just a battering, the order doesn’t matter.

Firstly, a clip from Gatlinburg, Tennessee, showed major flooding. You might think you’re looking at a river. But this is actually a street that turned into a river, apparently. The clip was shared by veteran and severe weather expert “Scott,” and shared to his pretty popular page.

Major flooding in Gatlinburg, TN today. Numerous road closures. County schools will open two hours late on Wednesday. #tnwx pic.twitter.com/d60pSNfF7z — Scott ⚔️🇺🇸⚔️ (@RandomHeroWX) January 9, 2024

Tornadoes ripped through central Florida on Tuesday, destroying a trailer park, homes, infrastructure and more. The scenes in Panama City are totally apocalyptic, and yet no one seemed to care in the mainstream news media come Wednesday morning. (RELATED: ‘Expect Disruptions To Daily Life’: Hellishly Massive Storm System To Blanket US In Mid-January)

Drone video shows the damage in Panama City Beach, Florida, after a tornado tore through early Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/owR5bPTaJC — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 9, 2024

As the storm hits further north on Wednesday, people are already being rescued in New Jersey, according to Bill Wadell, via AccuWeather. Other clips showed bridges overflowing with water, which is how you know it’s bad, AccuWeather’s Aaron Rigsby wrote.

Raritan River this morning just outside of Somerville, NJ. A local told me “you know it’s bad when it’s over the bridge” @accuweather #NJwx pic.twitter.com/00M6demAJX — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) January 10, 2024

Other parts of the U.S. are under various weather warnings, particularly over a massive “polar vortex” that will plummet temperatures across the continent come Friday. The time to prepare for this carnage is now. If you don’t prepare, you can’t complain when your life gets all messed up. That’s my new weather rule.