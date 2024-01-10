‘Superchef’ Darnell Ferguson Charged With Felony Strangulation, Robbery: REPORT

Louisville Metro Police reportedly arrested Food Network’s “Superchef,” Darnell Ferguson, and issued several charges, including burglary and strangulation.

The famous chef was also charged with assault, menacing, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and theft or receipt of stolen credit and debit cards, according to TMZ. The burglary and strangulation charges are classified as felonies, while the others are misdemeanors. Ferguson was booked into the Louisville Metro jail Tuesday afternoon, according to a representative from the correctional facility told TMZ.

The Food Network touts Ferguson as being a celebrity chef, restaurateur and entrepreneur.

He hosted “Superchef Grudge Match” and competed on three seasons of the “Tournament of Champions,” hosted by Guy Fieri. He frequented Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games as a respected judge. His credits include an appearance on OWN’s “The Big Holiday Food Fight and Food Fantasies.”

Ferguson also gave back to his Louisville community with his non-profit SuperChef’s CAPE, as well as his involvement in charitable organizations such as Blessings in a Backpack, according to the Food Network.

Records from Metro Corrections reportedly show the 36-year-old was processed at 3:55 p.m. local time. Other documents and records noted that a family court granted emergency protection against Ferguson Jan. 2. A hearing for that matter is scheduled for Jan. 17. Details surrounding both matters remain unclear, according to Page Six. It is not yet known whether the two cases are related in any way. (RELATED: Celebrity Chef, Food Network Host Dead After Suffering Allergic Reaction)

Ferguson is expected back in court for an arraignment at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday.

This story continues to develop.