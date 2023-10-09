Celebrity Chef, Food Network Host Dead After Suffering Allergic Reaction

Celebrity chef Michael Chiarello died after suffering an allergic reaction that sent him into anaphylactic shock Friday. He was 61.

The Food Network star was surrounded by family and friends at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, when he died, according to The New York Post.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael,” Chiarello’s family said in a statement, according to The Wrap. “His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Chiarello (@chefchiarello)

His family paid tribute to his loving spirit.

“He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table,” they said.

Chiarello was a popular host on PBS and the Food Network, and thrilled fans when he appeared on reality competition shows, “Top Chef,” “Top Chef Masters” and “The Next Iron Chef,” according to The New York Post.

He came in second place on “Top Chef Masters” in 2009, and third place on “The Next Iron Chef” in the “super chefs” edition, in 2011.

The famous chef sat in the judge’s chair on “Top Chef” and “Chopped,” and his achievements were recognized with a Daytime Emmy in 2005 for Outstanding Service Show Host for Food Network’s “Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello.” Other accolades include the honor of being named 1985’s Chef of the Year by Food & Wine Magazine.

The talented chef had a long career in culinary arts and opened his first restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley in 1987. He was known to create delicious, Italian-influenced Californian cuisine, according to The New York Post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Chiarello (@chefchiarello)

In addition to his television appearances and high-profile clients, Chiarello also released several cookbooks under his brand.

The Gruppo Chiarello restaurant group issued a statement in honor of Chiarello’s contributions to the culinary world, and the many lives he touched through his craft. (RELATED: Actor Keith Jefferson Dead At 53)

“Chef Michael Chiarello’s passion for food and life will forever be etched in our kitchens and our hearts,” they said.

“While we mourn Michael’s passing, we also celebrate his legacy that continues with his restaurants, Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo,” they said according to The New York Post.