Tel Aviv, Israel Police Seize Massive Amount Of Weapons And Explosives In Advance Of Soccer Game

Israeli police arrested 89 suspects after a vast horde of weaponry in Tel Aviv was discovered that may have been part of a plot to hurt soccer fans, their Twitter account said Wednesday.

The police posted a video and photos of the vast horde of weapons they uncovered on Twitter. The video and images show various items, including knives, iron rods, an assault weapon and explosives. (RELATED: Soccer Executive Announces Resignation After Comparing Netanyahu To Hitler On Twitter)

Police said 89 suspects were put into custody for questioning.

“During the operation, about a hundred construction iron rods, baseball and metal bats, Japanese knives, 20 flares and naval fireworks, veils and gloves were seized from the suspects’ possession,” the police wrote in Hebrew.

היערכות המשטרה באצטדיון בלומפילד: שוטרי מרחב איילון עצרו 89 חשודים שהועברו לחקירה. בפעילות נתפסו ברשות החשודים כמאה מוטות ברזל בניין, אלות בייסבול ומתכת, סכינים יפניים, 20 אבוקות וזיקוקים ימיים, רעלות וכפפות https://t.co/pieA71VdIi pic.twitter.com/ELiFFTQHPY — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) January 10, 2024

“As part of the police preparations this evening for security and maintaining public order at the game at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, a large group of fans was located near the Reading complex with assault weapons and explosive devices, in order to allegedly attack fans of the opposing team,” the Israeli police tweeted.

במסגרת ההיערכות המשטרתית הערב לאבטחה ושמירה על הסדר הציבורי במשחק באצטדיון בלומפילד בתל אביב, אותרה קבוצה גדולה של אוהדים שהתארגנו ליד מתחם הרידינג עם כלי תקיפה ואמצעים פירוטכנים, בכדי לתקוף על פי החשד אוהדים של הקבוצה היריבה pic.twitter.com/MHyzRhBUv2 — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) January 10, 2024

“Unfortunately, we see again a small part of fans who come to the fields with intentions of confrontations and violence and not watching a soccer game. We will not allow injury and risk to fans and will act with zero tolerance towards those who break the law. All the detainees and the seized means of attack were transferred to the investigation offices in the Ayalon area,” the Israeli police wrote in another tweet.

לצערנו אנו רואים שוב חלק קטן של אוהדים שבאים למגרשים עם כוונות לעימותים ואלימות ולא צפייה במשחק כדורגל. לא נאפשר פגיעה וסיכון של אוהדים ונפעל באפס סובלנות כלפי מי שיפר את החוק. כלל העצורים ואמצעי התקיפה שנתפסו הועברו למשרדי החקירות במרחב איילון — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) January 10, 2024

Bloomfield Stadium is located in Tel Aviv-Yafo and its total crowd capacity is 29,400 people, according to The Stadium Guide.