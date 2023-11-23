Soccer Executive Announces Resignation After Comparing Netanyahu To Hitler On Twitter

A U.K. soccer executive resigned Thursday, nearly two weeks after tweeting that “Adolf Hitler would be proud” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, several reports noted.

“My comment was a direct criticism of a politician, not about a race or religious group. In expressing those feelings, I chose the wrong words entirely and that has impacted the leadership position I hold at the FA (English Football Association),” Wasim Haq said in his resignation letter addressed to the FA Chair, Debbie Hewitt.

Haq had tweeted an apology for the Nov. 11 tweet and said he deleted it. A screenshot of the deleted tweet read, “Netanyahu has sacrificed his own people to maintain power…whilst #Palestinians are trying to maintain their sanity. Adolf Hitler would be proud of Benjamin Netanyahu.” Several reports including those by the Associated Press (AP) and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) also confirmed the tweet’s contents.

Haq further wrote in his resignation letter that he was most pained that some of his Jewish friends and colleagues “may not forgive me for the misunderstanding and hurt I have unintentionally caused.”

“I take full responsibility and reiterate my apology,” he further wrote, adding that he was “planning a direct personal engagement with the Jewish community to share and understand.” (RELATED: Hollywood Agents Sever Ties With Susan Sarandon After Anti-Jewish Rant: REPORT)

This morning I have resigned from The FA. I have also reiterated my apology to the Jewish community. This war has left thousands dead, many of us are in despair and deeply troubled. I hope football can play a future role in easing tensions between communities. Pls read ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lqXUU5lDdQ — Wasim Haq 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@wasim_haq) November 23, 2023

Haq joined the FA Council as a representative for the Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) Football Communities, the FA noted. He also is a director at the consultancy firm First Team Partners.

Another Nov. 11 tweet of Haq’s is an Instagram video appearing to show a grieving Palestinian child.

“This war has left thousands dead, many of us are in despair and deeply troubled. I hope football can play a future role in easing tensions between communities,” Haq said in his resignation tweet.

The FA is investigating the matter, the AP noted.