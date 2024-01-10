‘It’s Hard To Even Read’: Watch Joe Scarborough Barely Get Through A Sentence Without Dying Of Laughter

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough could barely utter a complete sentence as he was laughing so hard on air Wednesday.

Scarborough began cracking up over former President Donald Trump’s reported plan to deliver part of his closing arguments himself in his New York civil business fraud trial.

“[Donald Trump] will reportedly deliver … I’m sorry, it’s hard to even read,” a hysterical Scarborough said. “Trump — okay, let me read it with a straight face.”

Scarborough could not make it a second without laughing along with attorney George Conway.

“You can do it,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said.

“It’s not possible, it’s not possible,” Conway said. (RELATED: ‘Disgracefully Underrated’: Morning Joe Anchors Can’t Stop Laughing While Reporting On Cracker Barrel And Lost Rooster)

“‘Trump will reportedly deliver part of his NY fraud trial closing arguments himself,”‘ Scarborough said, reading the chyron. “Willie, my God, the kings, the cable news gods, they rain down from the heavens to all cable news executive producers wondering what the hell they’re going to do. Well, forget cable news, late night comics will, oh my god, late night comics are gonna have a field day on this.”

Brzezinski offered her condolences to Trump’s attorneys and presented red hats mirroring those of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats reading “Make Attorneys Get Attorneys.”

Trump has been on trial in a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in Sept. 2022. The lawsuit is seeking $250 million in damages over allegations that Trump and his business associates, including family members, committed fraud and overvalued Trump’s properties and wealth.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Tuesday that Trump and the Trump Organization were liable for fraud because they exaggerated his net worth and manipulated his assets, which deceived banks and insurance companies during operations.

James said Friday that Trump and his company could be ordered to pay $370 million for inflating the value of his assets, given that the value is $120 million more than what she initially thought.

Engoron rejected permission for Trump to deliver his own closing argument in a Wednesday decision, after previously accepting his lawyers’ request. The judge changed his mind after the former president’s attorneys objected to his requirement that Trump speak only on “relevant” matters.