‘What’s Next?’: Dem Assemblywoman Rips Biden, Adams Over NYC School’s Use For Illegal Aliens

A New York state assemblywoman from New York City blasted President Joe Biden and Democratic Mayor Eric Adams after a high school was temporarily closed to house illegal immigrants.

James Madison High School in Brooklyn announced students would “pivot to remote learning” Tuesday in order to accommodate 2,000 illegal immigrants being sheltered at Floyd Bennett Field. Democratic State Assemblywoman Jaime Williams of New York called the shift “disruptive” for the students. (RELATED: ‘We’re Completely Overrun’: House Speaker Mike Johnson Describes Conditions At ‘Epicenter’ Of Border Crisis)

“It’s not fair to our parents,” Williams told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I was also there this morning and the community is just outraged because here you have the migrants being placed over our own children and our community. What’s next?”

WATCH:



Over 130,000 migrants have arrived in New York City over the last year and a half, the New York Times reported, prompting Adams to announce a number of budget cuts in November, including closing libraries on Sundays and freezing hiring for the New York Police Department as part of the efforts to address the costs of housing migrants arriving in the city.

“We have taken a national issue which the federal government, the Biden administration, has turned a blind eye to to put it into the residential community in the southeast side of Brooklyn,” Williams said. “And now our residents have to deal with such an issue. And that’s unfair to us. It’s unfair to each tax paying American.”

Adams announced New York City would sue bus companies delivering the migrants to the city Thursday over the financial struggle the city has faced with the influx. Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona began busing migrants to New York City and other so-called “sanctuary” cities in 2022.

“There is no tools to find, there is no new words to invent,” Williams said. “It’s plain English, close the borders and let’s deal with the situation instead of putting the American citizens in a predicament where you have other people over them. It’s unfair to each and every tax-paying American not only in my district, but in this country.”

