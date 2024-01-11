Fox News Host Tells Nikki Haley Point-Blank ‘Average’ GOP Voters Don’t Have An ‘Appetite’ For Her Campaign

“Fox & Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones on Thursday told presidential candidate Nikki Haley on-air that “average” Republican voters find her candidacy unappealing.

Haley is polling at 32% among likely Republican primary voters in the key early primary state of New Hampshire, placing her second to former President Donald Trump, who leads at 39%, according to a Tuesday CNN/University of New Hampshire poll. However, Jones drew upon his extensive travels speaking to voters to make the case to Haley that many Republican voters weren’t enthralled with her campaign. (RELATED: JPMorgan CEO Calls For ‘Liberal’ Dems To Back Nikki Haley’s Presidential Bid To Beat Trump)

“You make the point that people need to pay attention to the people on the ground and you’re right, you’ve seen some traction in New Hampshire,” Jones stated. “But I spent over 300,000 miles in airlines last year talking with voters. And there’s just not an appetite for your candidacy among average-day Republican voters, the base of the party. So what are you going to do to turn that around? Because I am listening to the people. What is it that you hear from them?”

“I mean, Lawrence, you’re listening to a few people in a diner, but I’ll tell you that we’re listening to, we’ve done over 150 townhalls,” Haley responded. “We’ve done over 150 townhalls and we have talked to every person. We’ve answered every question, we’ve shaken every hand, we feel good about this.”

Jones interrupted Haley during her response to tell her it’s not just a few people who have this opinion. Many view Haley as the “establishment” choice for president as she has courted support from the likes of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink and Gary Cohn, the former Trump administration official and past president of Goldman Sachs.

Nationally, Haley is polling at 11.3% in the Republican primary, according to the RealClearPolitics average. She is also polling second to Trump in her home state of South Carolina, another crucial early primary state, and she is tied with rival candidate Ron DeSantis behind the former president in Iowa ahead of its Jan. 15 caucus, according to the RCP average.

