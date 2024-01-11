IDF Releases Video Of Tunnel Complex Hamas Used To Hold Hostages

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage Thursday of a tunnel complex in Gaza that they claim was used to hold hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The IDF found a massive tunnel complex in the area of Khan Yunis, a city within the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian tweeted. The IDF said its commando, combat engineering and other special forces units found the tunnel complex and concluded after an investigation that at one point it was used to hold Israeli hostages, Fabian added. (RELATED: Video Shows IDF Soldiers In Close-Quarters Combat With Hamas Fighters)

“The IDF reveals footage of Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, where it believes hostages were previously held by the terror group,” Fabian tweeted.

The IDF reveals footage of Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, where it believes hostages were previously held by the terror group. The tunnel was located by the Commando Brigade, elite Yahalom combat engineering unit, and other special forces, and connects to a wide… pic.twitter.com/8dSK7slRcI — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 11, 2024

The IDF reportedly claims they found over “300 tunnel shafts” in the Khan Yunis area alone and have destroyed or “rendered inoperable” over “100 tunnels,” according to Fabian. The IDF told The Jerusalem Post that the tunnel had air ventilation systems, electrical supply and plumbing.

IDF troops discovered a vast tunnel complex under Khan Yunis in Gaza, in which they found proof that Hamas had kept Israeli hostages there. Read more here: https://t.co/6MlkuNA4E2 pic.twitter.com/q7lWEhge4V — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) January 11, 2024

The footage released by the IDF appears to corroborate these claims as bunches of electrical cords, big pipes and a bathroom complete with a toilet can be viewed. Khan Yunis is an area of ongoing intense fighting between Israel and Hamas. There has been an operating belief by the Israeli military that Hamas’ senior leadership — including its chief Yahya Sinwar — may be currently hidden below the underground tunnel network system in Khan Yunis, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Hamas took over 200 hostages in its Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that left 1200 persons dead. Over 100 hostages were released from Hamas’ custody in part for a brief seven day temporary ceasefire from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1. Many of these hostages remain in the Gaza Strip following the resumption of hostilities.