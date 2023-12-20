‘Wait Where?’: Biden Has Another Senior Moment When Asked About Israeli Hostages

President Joe Biden appeared to have another slip-up on Wednesday when a reporter asked him about hostages being held in Gaza by the terror group Hamas.

White House national security advisor John Kirby said during a Tuesday press briefing that the United States estimated that around eight Americans are still being held in Gaza. Biden, after initially confirming that the country could expect another hostage deal in the near future, quickly backtracked asking a reporter to clarify what country he was talking about.(RELATED: Biden Tells Donors Israel Must Change Its Government To Continue Receiving Global Support)

“Are we expecting a hostage deal any time soon?” a reporter asked the president.

“Yes,” the 81-year-old president responded.

“Oh really. Okay?” the reporter asked.

“Wait. Where?” Biden quickly interjected before the reporter clarified that he was referring to Gaza.

Upon further questioning, Biden said that “there’s no expectation at this point, but we are pushing.”

Once the reporter clarified he was asking about Gaza, the president was then asked about reports that the his administration had struck a deal with the Venezuelan government to release a close ally of the country’s president in exchange for several jailed Americans. The White House announced that ten Americans being detained in Venezuela were being released from Wednesday though it was unclear who or what they were in exchange for.

“Can I do that after this event?” the president responded, putting off answering the question.

The United States recently helped negotiate a seven-day humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, which resulted in more than 100 hostages being released from the terrorist group’s custody, according to CNN. In total, four Americans have been released from hostage during the Israel-Hamas war.

As of Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimated that 136 hostages were being held in Gaza, The Associated Press reported. Of those being held hostage, the Israeli military estimates that about ten are 75 or older.

Several families of the American hostages being held by Hamas visited Washington, D.C., during the week of Dec. 12 and asked to be invited to the White House’s Hanukkah reception, but were reportedly snubbed, the father of a 19-year-old missing Israeli-American told CNN. Shortly after, the president met with the families of the Americans still being held hostage in Gaza.

Questions about the president’s fitness for office continue to circulate as Biden runs for reelection. In an effort to get the president more rest to avoid such blunders, First Lady Jill Biden is reportedly micro-managing Biden’s schedule. Meanwhile, 77 percent of Americans believed in September that Biden is too old to govern effectively.

Biden frequently tells aides and friends that he feels “so much younger than my age,” according to Axios.