Jelly Roll Gives Emotional Testimony About Scourge Of Fentanyl Before Congress

Famous country singer Jason DeFord, known as Jelly Roll, urged Congress on Wednesday to pass legislation restricting the distribution of fentanyl.

Jelly Roll issued an opening statement at the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “Stopping the Flow of Fentanyl,” where he urged lawmakers to instate the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. Jelly Roll, who previously served time in prison for drug charges, noted he has no political alliance and his right to vote is restricted due to his criminal record.

“I could sit here and cry for days about the caskets I’ve carried of people I’ve loved dearly, deeply, in my soul, good people,” he said. “Not just drug addicts. Uncles, friends, cousins, normal people.”

“I was a part of the problem. I am here now standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution,” he said.

Speaking at the Senate hearing in favor of the fentanyl bill, Jelly Roll weighed in on the dangerous drug problem in America.

“I’ve attended more funerals than I care to share with y’all,” he said.

“At every concert I perform, I witness the heartbreaking impact of fentanyl.”

“I see fans grappling with this tragedy in the form of music, that they seek solace in music and hope that their experiences won’t befall others,” he noted.

Jelly Roll related his experiences on both ends of the spectrum to the bill he is supporting.

“These people crave reassurance that their elected officials actually care more about human life than they do about ideology and partisanship,” the famous rapper and country singer stated. (RELATED: Robert De Niro’s Grandson Died From Fentanyl-Laced Pills, Mother Says)

“I am a stupid songwriter, y’all, but I have firsthand witnessed this in a way most people have not. I encourage you all to not only pass this bill, but I encourage you to bring it up where it matters, at the kitchen table,” he said.