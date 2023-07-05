Robert De Niro’s Grandson Died From Fentanyl-Laced Pills, Mother Says

Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez reportedly died after taking pills laced with fentanyl, according to his mother.

Drena De Niro confirmed the death of her son on Instagram Monday, and a fan in the comments section asked what he died from.

“Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena replied on her Instagram account Tuesday.

Drena’s immeasurable loss was evident in the words she added to her online response.

“So for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever,” she said.

The death of famous actor Robert De Niro’s grandson is now being probed as a possible overdose.

His body was found inside a Lower Manhattan apartment Sunday with a white, powdery substance and drug paraphernalia nearby, police sources said, according to The New York Post. Official autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending.

Robert De Niro issued a statement shortly after learning of his grandson’s death. (RELATED: Robert De Niro Is A Dad Again At Age 79)

“I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo,” he said, according to Rolling Stone.

Sources close to the situation reported the New York Police Department detectives in Narcotics Borough Manhattan South have been brought in to investigate this case and potentially locate the individual responsible for selling those drugs, according to The New York Post.