Doocy Asks Jean-Pierre Why Biden Has ‘Been Kept From Public View’ For Multiple Days

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked why President Joe Biden has “been kept from public view” for the last three days during a press briefing Thursday.

The president has not held a single public event at the White House in the new year and has gone three days without making any public appearances. He has spent the first weeks of 2024 traveling to four separate states, where he notably gave a speech on the eve of Jan. 6 to attack former President Donald Trump and call for the protection of democracy.

“President Biden has not had any events at the White House in the new year and he’s been kept out of public view for three full days now, why?” Doocy asked.

“The president had a three-day swing, went to four states in the new year,” Jean-Pierre said. “He went to, actually I should say just recently, he went to [Valley Forge] Pennsylvania where he gave a very impactful, important remarks on our democracy, protecting our democracy on the eve ahead of January 6, what we saw in 2021 on January 6 was an attack on our democracy and he went out there and he spoke to the American people. It was very well received and this is something that he’s gonna continue to do.”

Jean-Pierre mentioned the president’s trips to his home state of Delaware, South Carolina and Texas. The president traveled to Dallas, Texas, to attend the funeral of former Democratic Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who passed away at the age of 88. The press secretary added the president’s upcoming visit to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to tout his economic agenda. (RELATED: ‘That Is Not Even True’: Doocy Presses KJP Over Hunter Biden After Appearance On Capitol Hill)

“So he did a three-day swing, but for the last three days, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, none of his constituents have seen him do anything,” Doocy added. “Who decided that that the American people are best served by seeing less of the president?”

“I would disagree, I wouldn’t say they saw less of the president. He was out there, again, a couple of states in three days. I think that’s important to note as well, and give the American people the full information here,” the press secretary answered.

She also pointed to the president meeting with the sister of Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen being wrongfully detained in Russia after the country rejected the offer to free him. He also attended lunch Wednesday with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“So, the president is active, the president is doing what he needs to do to deliver for the American people, and he’ll continue to do that,” she said.

Doocy then asked whether the president has hosted donors at the White House complex after the White House council advised him not to do so. Jean-Pierre said it is “typical” for presidents to host supporters at the White House, while the president takes rules about reelection and donors seriously.