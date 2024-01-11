EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cotton Goes After Recruiting Firms After Reports Accuse Them Of Excluding ‘Non-Diverse’ Candidates

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton sent letters Thursday to ten recruiting firms regarding their diversity quota hiring practices after reporting revealed that recruiting firms are conspiring with companies to exclude “non-diverse” candidates from the hiring pool.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letters to the following ten different recruiting firms: Robert Half, Kelly Services, Randstad North America, Korn Ferry, ManpowerGroup, Egon Zehnder, Spencer Stuart, Heidrick & Struggles, Russell Reynolds Associates and Diversified Search Group. In the letters, Cotton calls on the firms to refuse any request to racially discriminate while recruiting.

“Compliance with DEI mandates may violate federal law. Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, for example, prohibits private employers from basing hiring decisions on race. A member of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (‘EEOC’) has warned that ‘diversity programs pose both legal and practical risks for companies,'” Cotton wrote in the letters.

READ THE LETTERS HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Race-based hiring policies are being challenged in court, and you can be assured that corporate DEI initiatives that discriminate based on race will soon suffer the same fate as affirmative action in academia. Recruitment firms like yours should be mindful that you are also subject to anti-discrimination laws. The EEOC warns that ‘an employment agency is prohibited from discriminating against its own employees, as well as in its referral practices,'” he continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cotton Demands DHS ‘Immediately Deport’ Foreign Nationals Who Express Support For Hamas Attacks)

“I encourage you, both for your own sake and for the sake of your clients, to refuse any request to racially discriminate in recruiting practices,” Cotton added. (RELATED: Sen. Tom Cotton Endorses Trump For President)

In June, the Supreme Court ruled to block affirmative action in two lawsuits, causing many businesses in the U.S. to stop from using diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) language in the workplace.