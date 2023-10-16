EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cotton Demands DHS ‘Immediately Deport’ Foreign Nationals Who Express Support For Hamas Attacks

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton sent a letter Monday to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling on the agency to deport any foreign nationals, including those on a student visa, who have expressed support for Hamas’ attacks on Israel.

“I write to urge you to immediately deport any foreign national — including and especially any alien on a student visa — that has expressed support for Hamas and its murderous attacks on Israel,” he wrote.

“Federal law is clear that any alien who ‘endorses or espouses terrorist activity or persuades others to endorse or espouse terrorist activity or support a terrorist organization’ is inadmissible and must be deported. Swiftly removing and permanently barring from future reentry any foreign student who signed onto or shared approvingly the anti-Semitic letter from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee on October 7 would be a good place to start,” Cotton wrote in the letter.

The letter comes as activists and students across the U.S. have blamed Israel over the attacks by the radical Islamic group. Harvard has received ongoing criticism after more than 30 student groups signed a letter blaming Israel for the terrorist attacks.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers”

“The appalling explosion of anti-Semitism in the United States over the past few weeks should disturb anyone who shares American values. While American citizens may have a First Amendment right to speak disgusting vitriol if they so choose, no foreign national has a right to advocate for terrorism in the United States,” Cotton added. (RELATED: ‘Too Little, Too Late’: Dershowitz Rips Harvard President’s Response To Student Orgs Blaming Israel For Hamas Attack)

There have also been ongoing protests in support of Hamas throughout the U.S.

Thus far, the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel have led to the deaths of over 1,200 Israelis, including women and children. At least 30 Americans have also been killed.