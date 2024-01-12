Dem 2024 Candidate Accuses Major Network Of Blackballing Him At Behest Of Biden Campaign

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota accused MSNBC of blackballing him due to influence of President Joe Biden’s campaign, according to Politico.

Phillips has mounted a primary challenge to Biden and has also expressed frustration at state Democratic parties and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) for leaving him off the ballot. Now he is accusing the Biden campaign of blocking people from going to his events, supporting him and putting him on their platforms, he told Politico on Friday. (RELATED: ‘Avoid The Sting Of Humiliation’: Biden Allies Are Reportedly Worried About The Democratic Primary In A Key Early State)

The two candidates the @DNC is trying so hard to extinguish just earned 73% of the Iowa Youth Democratic Straw Poll. The candidate the @DNC is trying so hard to coronate earned just 27% – crushed by Trump by a 3:1 margin.https://t.co/HJFrN7U4Ly pic.twitter.com/t77rjLjfs4 — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) January 11, 2024

“I do know of specific cases where representatives of the Biden campaign have been very clear to others about trying to not attend events of mine, to not support me, and to not platform me,” Phillips asserted. “It is almost antithetical to democratic principles, which include debate, deliberation and ultimately compromise.”

“LOL,” Biden campaign spokesperson TJ Ducklo told Politico in response to Phillips’ accusation.

Phillips is polling over 60 points behind Biden nationally, according to the RealClearPolitics average. Phillips has been featured on CNN several times and conservative media has been welcoming to him, but he particularly called out MSNBC for how it has treated him.

“Right media has been more than invitational,” Phillips told Politico. “I don’t think there’s an MSNBC viewer that even knows that I’m a congressman, because what’s being portrayed is designed to prevent that education.”

Phillips’ campaign, the Biden campaign and MSNBC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

