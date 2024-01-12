Dem Party ID Reaches Record Low Ahead Of 2024: POLL

A record low percentage of Americans identified as Democrats in 2023 ahead of a contentious presidential election year, according to a Friday poll.

Only 27% of Americans self-identify as Democrats, reaching the smallest figure for the party in Gallup’s recorded history, according to the survey. Republicans received the same amount of support, though it didn’t represent the GOP’s lowest figure, and 43% of Americans identified as independents.

Republicans’ lowest recorded figure was in 2013 when only 25% of Americans identified with the party, according to Gallup. The lowest figure for Democrats prior to 2023 came in 2017 and 2015 at 29%.

The 43% figure for independents is tied with its record high in 2014, according to the survey. (RELATED: Voters Are Increasingly Ditching The Democratic Party For The GOP In Crucial Swing State)

When including independent-leaners, 45% of respondents said they identify with or lean toward the Republicans compared to 43% who said the same for Democrats, according to Gallup.

Only 25% of Americans described themselves as being politically liberal, while 36% said they were conservative or moderate, respectively, the poll found.

The poll comes as Democrats are trying to flip the House and defend their slim majority in the Senate during a contentious presidential election year. President Joe Biden is likely to go up against former President Donald Trump again in November, but faces significant headwinds with voting blocs that Democrats typically win over by large margins.

Biden is polling behind Trump, who is leading the Republican primary field by large margins, in both national and crucial battleground state surveys, according to the RealClearPolitics (RCP) averages.

Trump has been leading Biden nationally since mid-September in the RCP average, and is currently ahead in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia.

Neither the Democratic National Committee nor Biden’s campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

