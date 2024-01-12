Buehler? Dodgers Trade Gives Rotation A Hilarious Duo

The Los Angeles Dodgers just pulled off a prospect swap with the Chicago Cubs, sending coveted third baseman Michael Busch to Chicago in exchange for a package headlined by pitching prospect Jackson Ferris.

Though Ferris will likely begin the season in the minor leagues, it’s all but a foregone conclusion that he’ll end up in the Dodgers rotation someday alongside their 2022 ace Walker Buehler, giving Hollywood’s team a pitching duo straight out of the silver screen.

The Dodgers now have Ferris and Buehler on the same team. — Elizabeth Muratore (@nymfan97) January 11, 2024



Together, the pair make up the combination of Ferris Bueller, the titular hero of the 1986 hit movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

While Walker Buehler may spell his name slightly different from Matthew Broderick’s brilliant teen heartthrob, phonetically the name rings true.

I expect the Dodgers’ social media team to have an absolute field day with this once Ferris makes his debut.

While MLB’s prospect pipeline doesn’t expect the 19-year-old to make that debut for a couple of years, the Dodgers’ number-five-ranked prospect is still on track to be slotted into the rotation at some point.

The 6’4 lefty lit up the high school baseball world in 2021 when, as a junior at IMG Academy in Florida, he threw a no-hitter in his first outing. Not to be outdone, he would follow that up with a perfect game in his very next start. (RELATED: Shohei Ohtani’s Contract Is Patently Absurd)

Walker Buehler, meanwhile, would have been the Dodgers‘ ace this year if they hadn’t gone out and spent $375 million on Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 29-year-old had a less-than-spectacular 2023 after starting only 12 games due to injury, but the two-time All-Star is just one year removed from a top-five Cy Young finish.

By 2026 I expect the pair to be headlining a rotation that has Dodgers fans screaming “Ferris Bueller you’re my hero.”