Baseball Superstar Ohtani Signs With The Dodgers For 10 Years. And 700. Million. Dollars.

MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani is signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 10-year, $700 million deal, according to ESPN.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shohei Ohtani | 大谷翔平 (@shoheiohtani)

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision. I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team,” Ohtani, currently in his sixth season with the Angels, posted Saturday on Instagram.

“First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process. Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.”

Ohtani’s contract is the largest signed in the history of North American sports, according to MLB.com.

The 29-year-old two-way star is coming off a season in which he was unanimously named American League MVP after hitting 44 homers, posting an 1.066 OPS, driving in 95 RBIs, scoring 102 runs and recording 20 steals, according to MLB.com. As a pitcher he posted a 3.14 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings before he suffered a UCL tear in August, per the outlet.

He is the first two-time unanimous MVP in league history, according to ESPN. (RELATED: Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Wins Second AL MVP In Unanimous Vote; Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. Wins NL MVP After Historic Season)

“And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world,” Ohtani posted on Instagram.