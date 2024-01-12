Fmr Trump Advisor Stephen Miller Offers Solution To ‘Shut’ Border Crisis Down

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller called out President Joe Biden over using “taxpayer dollars” at the southern border Friday on Fox News, giving one solution to “end” the crisis.

Miller appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the ongoing border crisis and give a solution to the issue. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the former Trump advisor his thoughts on what a solution would look like for the issue, saying a bill is currently being worked on within the Senate.

Miller called out the president for using federal money to resettle illegal immigrants all over the country, pointing out Homeland Security funding is set to expire in February and House GOP members have control of “the checkbook.” The former Trump advisor said not “one federal penny” should be used for any involvement with resettling or releasing illegal immigrants, emphasizing the need to “end the taxi service.” (RELATED: Border Patrol Agents Quietly Support Texas’ Move To Seize Area Of Border)

“Well, in the most important thing, and my position on this, Laura, hasn’t changed in three years, it gets back to the power of the purse. Joe Biden is using federal taxpayer dollars to take illegal aliens and resettle them in all 50 states, using your money, my money, and the money of everyone watching tonight,” Miller stated.



“The Department of Homeland Security funding expires in February. The House has the checkbook — write that bill that makes clear that not one federal penny can be used to release or resettle one illegal alien inside the United States. End the taxi service provided by American taxpayers for illegal aliens and that will shut this down. That has always been the solution — it’s been the solution in 2021, 2022, and now 2023. Stop funding our own destruction,” Miller added.

As the southern border has seen record numbers of illegal immigrants cross, House Republicans have been firm on aiding the border crisis since last year. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had refused in December 2023 to allow more money to be given to Ukraine unless the border was secured in the deal.

Since the move, Senate lawmakers have been attempting to come to an agreement on a deal in order to propose it to the House. However, with no deal yet secured, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is enhancing his personal efforts in order to secure a bill including both border security and Ukraine aid, his colleagues said, according to The Hill.