‘They’re Quietly Applauding’: DCNF Reporter Reveals How Border Patrol Agents Feel About Greg Abbott’s Latest Move

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter said rank-and-file Border Patrol agents quietly support Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts to secure the border during an appearance on Newsmax Saturday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized a park in Eagle Pass, Texas, Thursday as the state seeks to address a record-breaking surge in illegal immigration. Border Patrol agents told the Daily Caller News Foundation they supported Abbott’s efforts, which the Biden administration has taken legal action to stop. (RELATED: Here Is Who Mayorkas Blamed For Biggest Monthly Illegal Immigration Surge On Record)

WATCH:



“When it comes to what Abbott has done, for example, I’ve talked to five rank-and-file Border Patrol agents,” DCNF Investigative Reporter Jennie Taer told “Wake Up America” co-hosts Sarah Williamson and Michael Grimm. “I spoke to them yesterday about this and actually, they’re quietly applauding this move, saying, you know, this is exactly what we need. We need someone who’s willing to stand up because right now we’re not able to do our jobs.”

The Justice Department announced it was filing suit to stop Texas from enforcing SB4, which makes illegal entry into Texas a state misdemeanor. Abbott signed the legislation Dec. 18. (RELATED: Border Patrol Agents Quietly Support Texas’ Move To Seize Area Of Border)

Over 300,000 illegal immigrants crossed into the United States in December, ABC News reported. Almost 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021.

Border Patrol agents are quietly applauding Abbott for seizing control over city property along the southern border@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/a75Ub9CuIF — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 13, 2024

Many illegal immigrants have made their way to cities like Chicago and New York City, some of whom have been bussed by Abbott. Abbott began busing migrants to so-called “sanctuary” cities in 2022.

