Iowa Principal Shot By School Shooter Succumbs To Injuries

An Iowa high school principal succumbed to his injuries after being shot by a school shooter on Jan. 4.

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger died Sunday after he was critically wounded by the Iowa school shooter, Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory confirmed, according to The AP.

BREAKING: Perry High School Iowa principal Dan Marburger has succumbed to his injuries sustained from gunshot wounds when a trans shooter shot up his school. Dan reportedly stood in harm’s way and distracted the shooter while students escaped. RIP to this hero 🙏🏻 His family… pic.twitter.com/1ZjVAwclVn — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2024

Marburger underwent surgery following his confrontation with alleged gunman Dylan Butler, who he attempted to distract to save other students, the principal’s daughter said on Facebook.

“As I heard of a gunman, I instantly had a feeling my Dad would be a victim as he would put himself in harms way for the benefit of the kids and his staff,” Claire Marburger, the principal’s daughter, wrote. “It is absolutely zero surprise to hear he tried to approach and talk Dylan down and distract him long enough for some students to get out of the cafeteria. That’s just Dad.”

The 17-year-old shooter allegedly opened fire during the first day of school after winter break, The AP reported. The shooting also resulted in the death of a sixth-grade student and left others injured. (RELATED: Nashville Police Announce End Of Investigation Into Leak Of School Shooter’s Manifesto)

Marburger “acted selflessly and placed himself in harm’s way in an apparent effort to protect his students,” the state Department of Public Safety said the day after the shooting, according to the outlet.

The principal’s death was announced on a GoFundMe page for his family around 8 a.m. on Sunday, which initiated an outpour of support from nearly 200 people posting condolences, the outlet reported.

“Dan lost his battle,” the GoFundMe page said, according to the AP. “He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.”