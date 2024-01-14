Smash-And-Grab Burglars Ransack Lena Waithe’s Home, Steal $200,000 In Jewelry: REPORT

Lena Waithe’s home was ransacked by burglars, TMZ reported Sunday.

The renowned actress and comedian became the latest celebrity to be targeted by burglars in a string of smash-and-grab incidents in the Los Angeles area. Waithe’s home was allegedly burglarized last week while she was away, according to law enforcement sources who spoke with TMZ.

The burglars reportedly smashed a window to gain entry into Waithe’s home. It is estimated that the thieves made away with jewelry worth approximately $200,000, the outlet reported. The break-in was discovered by a member of Waithe’s staff, who arrived to find the front door unlocked the day after the incident.

Lena Waithe’s Home Burglarized, $200k in Jewelry Stolen | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/ZnIvIOOsFP — TMZ (@TMZ) January 15, 2024

Waithe is known for her roles in “Master of None” and as the creator of “The Chi.” This recent burglary involving Waithe is part of a worrying trend affecting celebrities in Los Angeles. In the past few months, several high-profile celebrities have experienced similar break-ins, TMZ noted. (RELATED: ‘Smash And Grab’: Portland Target Employee Reveals ‘Dangerous’ Working Conditions Amid Surging Crime)

Actor Keanu Reeves‘ home was invaded in early December, where burglars entered through a smashed window. Several individuals wearing masks allegedly broke into the actor’s residence in Los Angeles. The only item taken was a firearm, according to TMZ.