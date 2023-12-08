Masked Burglars Raid Keanu Reeves’ Home, But Only Steal One Thing: REPORT

Multiple masked men reportedly raided Keanu Reeves’ Los Angeles home Wednesday evening, allegedly taking just one item — the actor’s gun.

The Los Angeles Police Department were initially called to investigate a possible trespasser at the famous actor’s home at 7 p.m., TMZ reported. Officers reportedly searched the property but came up empty-handed. At 1 a.m., an alarm sounded on the property and officers were dispatched once more, according to TMZ. Police reportedly said multiple men wearing ski masks were spotted on the security camera footage as they allegedly forced their way into Reeves’ home.

KEANU REAVES GETTING SOME TRAINING IN:

Law enforcement officers said the masked men allegedly gained entry to the famous actors home by smashing a window, according to TMZ. It’s unclear if there were any other items stolen from the home, but officials reportedly confirmed Reeves’ gun was taken. Details surrounding the exact type of gun and the value of the weapon have not been made public at this time.

Detectives are viewing the surveillance footage from the famous actor’s home, along with cameras from neighboring residences, in an effort to collect more information on the incident, TMZ reported. Law enforcement officials said they were investigating the source of the initial call made to police and are assessing the possibility it was made by someone who was casing the area, per TMZ.

KEANU’S GLOCK

Suspect information has not been released at this time. (RELATED: REPORT: Judge Grants Keanu Reeves Court Protection From Stalker That Claims To Be Related To Him)

Reeves was not inside his Los Angeles home at the time his was was burglarized, according to TMZ.